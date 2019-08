Ballari: In a tragic incident, a portion of the roof of a stadium at Sirakuppa collapsed and two people were killed in the incident.

A media report said, a zonal-level sports meet was being held at the Sirakuppa Taluk stadium when a portion of the roof collapsed. While two died, 35 people were injured and they were admitted to a hospital.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed grief over the deaths. He also directed authorities to investigate the matter.