Terror threat to Tamilnadu: Air Force, military asked to be ready

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency has issued a look-out notice for a Kerala-based businessman who reportedly helped a six-member terrorist group, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), allegedly infiltrate into Tamilnadu a day ago.

According to investigation agencies, apart from the Pakistan national identified as Illyas Anwar and the others who are Muslims from Sri Lanka, Kerala man Abdul Khader Raheem (40), a native of Thrissur, played a huge part in the infiltration.

He is allegedly in contact with the ISIS, and NIA has released a look-out notice for him. It is reported that Raheem arranged for shelter for the terrorists to stay in Coimbatore. It is with his help that the remaining terrorists were able to reach Tamilnadu.

He was earlier a businessman in Bahrain and he recently suffered losses in his business.

Following this Intel input, the Tamilnadu police formed various teams of police to beef up security and surveillance in Coimbatore.

An alert notice has been issued to all superintendents of police, especially those along the Tamilnadu-Kerala border.

Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police, Sumit Sharan, has asked the Air Force and military to be prepared to face any untoward incidents.

Public places such as railway stations, bus stand, crowded areas and places of worship are under surveillance.

It is also suspected that the infiltrators could be related to the Easter Day serial blasts in Sri Lanka.

Around 2,000 policemen and special forces have taken over Chennai since yesterday after Intelligence Bureau passed on the information that six terrorists have reached the State through the sea.