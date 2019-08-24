UrbanClap partners with Bayer

Chennai, Aug 24: Top leading home services platform, UrbanClap signed a partnership with Bayer, life sciences company. The deal is said to enable Urbanclap to facilitate sourcing of chemicals from Bayer’s certified pest control products for its registered partners for effective and safe pest management solutions for consumers in the residential segment.

Commenting on the development, co-founder, UrbanClap, Abhiraj Bhal said, “The collaboration will set a new benchmark in the pest management industry for providing quality and safe pest control services for consumers in India. It will also show that combining technology with industry expertise and knowledge is the way forward.”

Likewise, head of environmental science, Bayer South Asia, Arun Kumar said, “We are excited to partner with UrbanClap. Consumers will now have wider options and the assurance of Bayer-certified products to protect their homes from unwanted pests. Bayer will use data analytics, consumer insights and digital education technologies to better serve customers in the growing residential segment.”