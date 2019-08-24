Vijay Antony sports three different looks for ‘Khaki’

Vijay Antony will be playing the lead role in a movie titled Khaki.

Directed by Senthil Kumar of Vaimai-fame, the movie has Sathyaraj, Srikanth, Eswari Rao, John Vijay and Ravi Maria in key roles. Now, the makers have announced that Indhuja, who is also part of Vijay’s Bigil, is Antony’s pair.

Says the filmmaker, “Unlike other cop stories of Tamil cinema, Khaki has a quirky subject. In this film, all the principal characters will have a certain connect to khaki colour. I have given a new dimension to the narration. While Vijay Antony sports three different looks, Sathyaraj will have a dual dimension to his role.”

Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera. The movie’s release rights have been bagged by Infiniti Film Ventures.