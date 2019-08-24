With police on high alert, Tiruchy ATM heist accused gets caught

Chennai: With Tamilnadu on high alert, following the alleged infiltration of a terrorist group, the police have intensified vehicle checks.

This proved beneficial as they arrested in Perambalur a man involved in robbing Rs 16 lakh from an ATM vehicle 20 August. The heist took place in Tiruchy.

The police detained him based on suspicion during a vehicle check. During inquiry, the man, belonging to Palakarai in Tiruchy, confessed to have robbed the vehicle which was depositing cash in ATMs.

The police recovered Rs 15.70 lakh from him.