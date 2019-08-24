Xiaomi launches Mi A3

Chennai, Aug 24: Xiaomi India announced the launch of Mi A3, the latest smart phone in their lineup of Android One-powered phones with high resolution camera setup. Mi A3 marks a shift in the design of the MiA series. It brings a new design while retaining the functional aspects which made Mi A2.

Starting at Rs 12,999, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, a AMOLED display, a massive 4030mAh battery, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Like every MiA series smart phone, Mi A3 is powered by Google’s Android One project.

Head of categories and online sales, Xiaomi India, Raghu Reddy said, “With the launch of Mi A3, we are excited to offer our Mi Fans yet another Android One phone with a number of incredible features. Among its several innovative offerings, Mi A3 has triple cameras on the rear featuring a 48MP IMX586 sensor, and also offers a beautiful design that facilitates one-handed usage. We are positive that our Mi Fans and users in India will make the most of the new Mi A3 with a wonderful experience in store for them.”