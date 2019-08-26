Chitlapakkam residents thank TN CM over lake restoration initiative

Chennai: A unanimous resolution thanking Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for announcing Rs 25 crore for desilting and deepening of Chitlapakkam lake was passed during the recent executive committee meeting of Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association.

At the same time, the members requested for the early completion of the work, before the arrival of monsoon.

The meeting was presided over by association president L Sundararaman in the presence of vice-presidents V L Narasimhan and V Ramajeyam.

Association secretary D R Shivakumar spoke about the developments that took place in the nagar like the successful implementation of roadside rainwater harvesting, visit of Executive Officer D Gunasekaran to the nagar, etc.

A resolution was passed to request the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat to supply drinking water at least once in 4 or 5 days with prior intimation to the public.

It was decided at the meeting to expand the installation of roadside RWH throughout the nagar with the active participation of Youth Wing members and the association decided to raise funds for it. Also it was decided to celebrate Independence Day as usual in a grand manner.

Association joint secretaries S Sekar and S M Sundaram, assistant treasurer S Venkatesan, auditor K Venkatraman and many executive members attended the meeting. Association treasurer R M Easwaran proposed the vote of thanks.

For details, contact 9445066061.