Police outpost removed at St Thomas Mount station to facilitate FOB work

Chennai: Giving much relief to the residents, who frequent Alandur from Adambakkam by crossing the railway track, the contract to construct the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) across St Thomas Mount railway station has been awarded to a private contractor.

The letter issued by the DCP read, “The work is required to be executed on priority as required by Greater Chennai Corporation, but the Police Outpost is at the FOB site. Hence, it is requested that necessary arrangements may be made to clear the site to enable execution and completion of the work, early.”

Following which, it has been removed facilitating the project at St Thomas Mount railway station. The Federation of Adambakkam Welfare Associations (FAWA) led by president Augustine David, general secretary Saravanan and other members have been liasoning with the government bodies since a long time as people who frequented the route met with accidents.

“The struggle has been in place for four years and this progress certainly comes as a huge relief to the neighbourhood residents and commuters. We have to cross the track to reach Alandur from Adambakkam,” said Augustine David.

Further, the general arrangement drawing is ready to be executed soon and it is expected to kickstart and be completed in six months.