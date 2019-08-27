Asian Curry Festival in city till 31 Aug

Chennai: Asia Kitchen by Mainland China is hosting the Asian Curry Festival in Nungambakkam. The food festival ends on 31 August, according to a release. Taking inspiration from the local and homely food preparations of Southeast Asia such as China, Japan, Indonesia, Burma, Thai, Malaysia and more, the menu comprises delicacies such as Thai Jungle Curry with vegetables & lotus stem, Japanese Golden Curry with vegetables, Indonesian vegetables with cottage cheese, Caramelized Tofu in clay pot among vegetarian specialities.

Among the non vegetarian items, there is Chicken Katsu Curry which is a Japanese speciality, Malaysian Fish Curry, Lamb Shank Rendang Curry, Prawns Penang Curry, Roast Duck Breast Curry with Pineapple, among others. For all the rice and curry lovers, Chennai is surely in for a treat to build up their appetite for this grand festival. Asia Kitchen is located at The Spring Hotel, No 11, Kodambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai.