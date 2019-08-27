Author Daisy Maran urges TN govt to declare ‘Thirukkural’ as National Book

Chennai: Palavakkam resident and author Daisy Maran, along with other popular authors and Tamil scholars, met Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan, on 19 August and submitted a petition, urging the government to declare Thirukkural, authored by Thiruvalluvar, as a National Book.

A press note said, the petition was given by Dr Ramamuthu Kumaranar, who is the founding president of Fifth World Tamil Sangam, to the Minister, along with Daisy Maran, former Rotary club president T Njanavel, M Vembu and Karthik who are Tamil scholars and writers.

The petition urged the government to declare this as a ‘National Book’, during the World Tamil Conference, so that the values preached through Thirukkural will reach all parts of the world. The group also stressed that classes on the book should be conducted in schools and colleges.