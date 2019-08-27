Delhi CM Kejriwal waives off water arrears

New Delhi: Water arrears of consumers having functional domestic metres residing in category – E, F, G and H colonies in the city will be waived off by the government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

There are eight categories of colonies in Delhi – A to H. Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said 10.5 lakh people living in these colonies will be benefited by this move.

He said the late payment surcharge will also be waived off for those consumers who get their functional metres installed by 30 November this year.