Missing furniture from AP Assembly found in Ex-Speaker son’s showroom

Amaravati: Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature and police department on Monday night started retrieving furniture belonging to the Legislature in possession of former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, police said. The furniture was allegedly being used by Kodela’s son in his two-wheeler showroom at Guntur.

A case under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) was registered against him on Sunday on a complaint filed by Assembly section officer Easwara Rao. The Legislature Secretary has already filed a criminal case of breach of trust and illegal possession of public property against the former Speaker. Legislature and police officials went to the two-wheeler showroom on Monday and took possession of some of the items, police said.

Meanwhile, the former Speaker, who was in office from June 2014 to May 2019, filed a plea in the High Court seeking a direction to Legislature officials to take back the furniture that was in his “safe custody.” Hearing on the petition is expected on Tuesday.