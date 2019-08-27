Pavement on Third Avenue, Anna Nagar, cries for attention

Chennai: Are pavements pedestrian-friendly? The response would be negative if one sees Third Avenue, Anna Nagar, which is in a bad condition. People are forced to walk on the road amidst speeding vehicles.

“The concrete slabs on the pavement got damaged to the extent that pedestrians can’t use it,” said Kannan, a resident of Shanthi Colony.

“There is no scientific application while constructing a pavement and only some vested interest decides,” said Vinod, a regular at the stretch.

“A pedestrian zone is the primary component of every street in the locality. It is not only a zone to ensure smooth, comfortable, conflict-free movement of pedestrians and public transport users but also an area which shapes social interactions, safety and quality of life of people in a city,” said a retired Corporation official.

“Pavements should be planned in an integrated manner so as to ensure continuous pedestrian flow. The pavement width should be designed keeping pedestrian traffic in mind,” Ramesh, an urban planner, suggested.

The officials should think of planting trees for shade which would give comfort to pedestrians, he added. A Corporation official said they were doing their best to correct the problem at the earliest.