TN Govt honours Dr Baala Ramani with Kalaimamani Award

Chennai: Dr Baala Ramani (61), a long-time resident of Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar West Extension, was presented Kalaimamani award for the year 2013.

The highest award being given by Government of Tamilnadu, was presented to Baala Ramani by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently at a function.

The award carries three sovereign of gold medal with a citation. Baala Ramani was given the award for his contribution to literature.

Speaking to News Today, Baala Ramani, said, “Recently, I got a letter from Tamilnadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram stating that I have been selected for Kalaimamani award for the year 2013. I was happy to be recognised for my contribution to Tamil Ilakkiyam. Till now, I have written 20 books in Tamil Ilakkiyam and many poems in Tamil. My native place is Kelamangalam a village in Chidambaram. I studied in Loyola College and pursed Doctorate in University of Madras.”

“I worked as Assistant Director Programmes in Doordarshan Kendra, Chennai and also worked in All India Radio for several years. I was the first recipient of ‘Kamban Award’ from former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the year 2013. It was given to Tamil scholars. I have received awards from many institutions,” he added.

In 2016, Reveue Strategy Division of Prasar Bharati had organised a ceremony to felicitate the outstanding commercial achievers of AIR and DD for 2015-16 in Delhi. I received ‘Prasar Bharati Revenue Award’ for exceeding commercial revenue targets; he mentioned.

