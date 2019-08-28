Chennai man charged with wife’s murder arrested in Bengaluru

Chennai: The city police nabbed a man in Bengaluru who fled from Perungudi, after murdering his wife yesterday.

Police tracked his phone signals to Bengaluru and a special team of police went there and arrested him from a hideout.

The man identified as Udayakumar (30) murdered his wife Manimekalai (25) after she lodged a police complaint against his friend who was allegedly spoiling her husband turning him into an alcoholic.

The couple has a two-year-old son. Manimekalai was unhappy that Udayakumar brought home his friends to drink alcohol and they created a nuisance in the neighbourhood. One of his friends Mani nursed a grudge against Manimekalai over this.

The couple often fought over this and Manimekalai discussed the problem with her brother Anantha Narayanan and cousin sister Parameshwari. The trio went to the police station and lodged a complaint against Mani.

When Udayakumar came to know about it, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed her. He later fled the spot.