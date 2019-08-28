Chennaiites clean Nanmangalam forest area

Chennai: A plastic clean-up drive was held at Nanmangalam Reserve Forest recently. This comes on the heels of Santhoshapuram residents reeling under the problem of unmindful dumping of garbage, alongside the forest area.

Not only has it caused a stink in this locality, but importantly, it has plummeted the groundwater table by not allowing the rainwater to recharge.

As a result, Ruby Elite Flat Owners’ Association, secretary, N J Abraham took up the initiative and got permission from Forest Range Officer C Vidyabathi and SIVET College Principal S Usha Rani, to involve the students in cleaning the stretch.

Around 50 Students of B.Com. Corporate Secretaryship, participated in the drive despite the rain. While boys involved in physical cleaning, girls displayed placards to create awareness among the passersby.

Many flat owners, forest officials, Vengaivasal Panchayat Board employees and staff members of SIVET College participated in the drive.

