Free Malayalam classes in K K Nagar

Chennai: Akshara Malayalee Cultural Association is conducting free Malayalam classes under the guidance of ‘Malayalam Mission’, Government of Kerala, every Sunday, from 10 am to 1 pm.

The classes will be conducted at association premises, No. 44, Ramasamy Salai, K K Nagar. Study materials will be issued free of cost. Those above seven years of age, irrespective of any language, can apply.

On successful completion of course, certificate will be issued by the Government of Kerala.

For details, contact association president V Prabhakaran at 94444 80814, K K Sasidharan, general secretary, at 98847 21656 and K Velayutham, treasurer, at 94441 49633.