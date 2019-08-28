Madurai girl to interact with NASA astronauts

Chennai: J Dhaanya Thasnem, a Class X student of Mahatma Montessori Matric Higher Secondary School, Madurai, is all set to fly to United States during the first week of October to spend a week at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and interact with the NASA astronauts.

Thasnem is among the three winners of the National Space Science Contest 2019, an online science aptitude and general knowledge test conducted earlier this year by the US-based Go4Guru, an online tutoring and educational tour services company.

The other two Indian students who won the NASA trip are Sai Pujitha, Bhashyam Group of Schools, IIT Foundation School, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and Abhishek Sharma, Jindal Vidya Mandir, Alibaug, Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Go4Guru launched the National Space Science Contest 2020. Former NASA astronaut Don Thomas launched the contest here, in the presence of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, founder N M Veeraiyan. Go4Guru is also organising talks by Thomas in various educational institutions in Tamilnadu, in association with Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences between 28 August and 4 October.