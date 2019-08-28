NSE reaches new milestone

Chennai: National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) celebrated yet another milestone of 200 listings of SME companies on its NSE EMERGE platform, in the presence of Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and MD and CEO, NSE, Vikram Limaye. They participated in the traditional ‘Bell Ringing’ ceremony to signify the listing of the 200th SME company and migration of two SME Companies from the SME platform to the main board of NSE. Chennai: National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) celebrated yet another milestone of 200 listings of SME companies on its NSE EMERGE platform, in the presence of Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and MD and CEO, NSE, Vikram Limaye. They participated in the traditional ‘Bell Ringing’ ceremony to signify the listing of the 200th SME company and migration of two SME Companies from the SME platform to the main board of NSE.

Wonder Fibromats Limited became the 200th company to be listed on the NSE EMERGE SME platform and two companies Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited and Krishana Phoschem Limited have today migrated from the SME platform to the mainboard of NSE. According to a press release, NSE EMERGE, ranks fifth in Global Rankings – Alternative and SME Market, has 200 companies listed on its SME platform, raising upwards of Rs 3,100 crore over a period of last seven years since its inception in 2012.