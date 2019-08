Chennai: Tamilnadu Brahmin Association of Virugambakkam Unit will conduct Sama Veda Upakarma.

A press release said, it will be conducted by Samaveda Sastrigal Sri Rajagopala Srowtrigal 2 September, 9 am at Harihara Temple, Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, with Samitha Dhanam, Brahmayagnjam, Mahasankalpam, Yagnopaveedadharanam, Rishi Pooja and Homam, Kandarishi Tharpanam, Kalasa Pooja, Kankana Dharanam with assirvadam.

For details, contact general secretary S Nagarajan at 94445 22150.