Shelter at Madipakkam bus terminus gets renovated

Chennai: ‘Epdi irundha naan, ipdi aayitten’ says a shelter in Madipakkam bus terminus, after getting renovated completely.

A local shopkeeper, who runs an eatery near the bus stop says, “It is a very good change. Earlier, this place used to look shabby. The worst of all, was the shelter that was built here. It will be lying lower than the other part of the terminus. During rainy season, the shelter used to get flooded, as the rain water stagnates in the low lying area. Also, a number of posters will be stuck on the walls, despite the warnings written on it.”

The old shelter was demolished a few weeks ago, and a new one was constructed, a couple of feets higher than the ground level with cemented roof. It was closed with walls on three sides and there are benches along the three walls for sitting. Painting and final touch up are yet to be made. The shelter is not open for public usage until completion of work.

Rama Rathinam, a resident of Sadasivam Nagar, says, “Every day, I take a bus from here to go to work. During peak summer and winter, people badly need a shelter. Now that they have constructed this shelter, people, especially, senior citizens will be benefited. Now, we have better facilities and I hope, the public also help help in maintaining it clean and tidy.”

He adds, “Most importantly, people should stop pasting posters, at least in the newly-constructed structure.”