TIRUN conducts travel roadshow in Chennai

Chennai: TIRUN Travel marketing, the exclusive India representative of Royal Caribbean International recently organized a roadshow in Chennai about the upcoming Singapore cruise season.

A press release said that for this year, the international cruise liner has dedicated two of its favorite ships, the Quantum of the Seas and the Voyager of the Seas, anchored at Singapore bay to offer guests vacation experience.

Commenting on the roadshow, CEO, TIRUN Travel Marketing, Varun Chadha said, ‘For the coming cruising months, Royal Caribbean International has deployed the Quantum of the Seas and the revamped Voyager of the Seas, to ensure an even better cruising experience for our guests.’