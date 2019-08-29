Chennai player Udhayakumar wins gold in Taekwondo

Chennai: The fourth International Heroes Taekwondo Cup 2019 competition was held in Malaysia and Udayakumar of Chennai won the gold in the final, defeating Korean player Zhou Bang Xu.

According to a release, Udhayakumar, who belongs to OMR Taekwondo Academy in Chennai, participated in the International Heroes Taekwondo Cup 2019 at the Chin Woo Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

10 countries including China and Korea participated in this competition and in fight category known as the Kyoruki, Udhayakumar advanced to the final. In which he met Korean player Zhou Bang Xu. Udayakumar fought hard and defeated the Korean player by 28-8 to win the gold medal.

Hailing from a humble background, Udhayakumar, is pursuing MCom from a college in the city, and he has also been selected to compete in Malaysia in November this year and in England, the next year, followed by Korea, Singapore and Thailand.