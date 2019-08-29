Djokovic, Federer win at rain-hit US Open

New York: Top-ranked defending champion Novak Djokovic fought through shoulder pain to reach the third round of the rain-hit US Open on Wednesday while Roger Federer shook off another slow start to advance.

Djokovic, winner of four of the past five Slam titles and 16 in all, was treated for a sore left shoulder throughout his 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 victory over Argentina’s 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero. “It was definitely affecting my serve and backhand,” Djokovic said of his shoulder injury. “I was definitely tested.”