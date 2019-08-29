HC dismisses petition seeking release of Rajiv case convicts

Chennai: Madras High Court today dismissed a petition seeking the release of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts.

The petition was filed by one of the convict Nalini who is on parole to attend her daughter’s wedding. Last month, the court had granted her 30 days ordinary leave for making arrangements for her daughter’s marriage.

After being released from the Vellore Central Prison on 25 July, Nalini has been residing at Sathuvachari there. Nalini’s parole was extended by three weeks by the Madras High court after she pleaded that she was not able to compete the arrangements for the marriage within the leave period.