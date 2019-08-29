Kashmir internal issue for India: US lawmaker

Washington: Asserting that Kashmir is an internal issue for India, Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna who recently joined the Pakistani Congressional Caucus has said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to cool his heated rhetoric.

“Kashmir is an internal matter for India’s democracy and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to cool his heated rhetoric and not escalate to a war or conflict,” Congressman Khanna told members of the Indian-American community during an interaction in Freemont, California recently.