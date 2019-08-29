London visit: TN CM in suit; pictures go viral

Chennai: The pictures of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in suit during the signing of various MoUs in London has gone viral on social media.

Palaniswami, who was so far seen in veshti-sattai was seen wearing business dress during his meeting with some high profile delegates.

Palaniswami reached London today and is meeting various investors. He is said to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the health sector.

He will also inspect the ambulance service and steps taken to control the spread of Malaria there.

Under an MoU with King’s College London, a unit of the college is expected to be set up in Tamilnadu, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister will also visit Suffolk to learn about the renewable energy generated there and the tariff structure for it. He is also scheduled to call on Parliamentarians.

It may be noted that News Today in an article ‘Foreign mission: CM to interact with biz leaders to woo investments to TN‘ dated 27 August was the first to reveal that Palaniswami would undergo a makeover during his foreign trips.