Mambalam musician Mudikondan SN Ramesh honoured with Kalaimamani

Chennai: The neighbourhood of Mambalam has reasons to cheer as one of its residents, Mudikondan SN Ramesh, a veena vidwan, who has been teaching the art for several decades, was conferred the ‘Kalaimamani’ award by the State at a function held recently.

A press release said, Mudikondan Ramesh hailing from the sishya parampara of Mudikondan Venkatarama Iyer, started learning veena at a young age from his father S Narayanaswami Iyer.

“I was born and brought up in the backdrop of music as my father and sister Kumbakonam Malathi Krishnaswamy, were all musicians. Having trained by my father, I started giving concerts at the age of nine,” said Ramesh.

“At one point of time in my career, I was left to choose between becoming a chartered accountant and a musician. I chose the latter,” he added.

He has been teaming up with various Hindustani artistes for Jugalbandi concerts and performing in Vaadhyalahari Ensemble with seasoned musicians like A Kanyakumari and Mambalam MKS Siva, it is learnt. Being a top grade artiste (A) of All India Radio, Ramesh is imparting the art to several youngsters at his home and through Skype.

