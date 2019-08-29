Pondy govt announces hike in milk price by Rs 6 per litre

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced that the cooperative milk producers’ federation, popularly known as PONLAIT, has hiked the issue price of milk by Rs 6 per litre.

He also said the procurement price of milk purchased from dairy farmers would also go up by Rs 4 a litre. The increase in prices would come into force from tomorrow.

The Chief Minister made the announcement suo motu (on his own) in the assembly. Noting that the government had not revised the prices since the last five years, he said there was a plea from dairy farmers and members of cooperative milk supply societies to raise the price for procurement of milk in view of the rise in price of cattle feed and maintenance of milch animals.

The issue price of toned milk would go up from present Rs 36 to Rs 42 a litre while that of special toned milk would go up from Rs 38 to Rs 44 a litre and the standardized milk would cost Rs 48 instead of the present Rs 42 a litre.