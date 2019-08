Power shutdown in Chennai 30 August

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 5 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Velacheri: Part of Velacheri Tambaram Main Road, Part of 100 Feet Taramani Link Road, Sarathy Nagar, Seetharam Nagar, SPIC Nagar and Entire Dhandeeswaram Nagar.

Madhavaram: Parvathipuram, Indl Garden, Annai Nagar, Veti Nagar, Srinivasa Modern Town, Dhanalakshimi Nagar, Chetti Medu Ponniamman Koil Street, Telecom Colony, Manjambakkam Eri Karai, Omakulam Street, Athikula Medu and Periya Mathur.

Sasthiri Nagar: Thiruvalluvar Salai, 1st to 4th East Street, Valmiki Street, Sivasundara Avenue (1st & 2nd Streets).

Neelankarai: Pandian Salai, Surya Garden, Kumaraguru Avenue, Sivan Koil Street, Ellai Amman Koil Street, Sengeni Amman Koil Street, ECR – Liberty Company to Police Station, Kabaleswarar Nagar (North & South), Sunrise Avenue, Anna nagar 1st to 4th Streets and Saraswathi Nagar (South & North).

Thiruvanmiyur:L B Road 1 Part, Indiranagar 1st Main Road, 2nd Main Road, Indiranagar 1st Cross Street, Indiranagar 1st Avenue, Teachers Colony and Balaraman Road.

Avadi: Kalaigar Nagar, Koilpathagai Main Road, Part of Poompzhil Nagar and Kannanapalayam Part.

Palavakkam: Ambedkar Nagar, Canal Puram, Govindan Nagar 1st to 7th Streets, Vaiko Salai, Maniammal Street (Canal Road), Krishna Nagar 1st to 8th Streets, Kovalavili Amman Street 1st to 15th Street, Periyar Salai, Pachaiappan 1st to 11th Streets, DSG 1st to 4th Streets, Kandasamy Nagar 8th to 10th Streets and Gandhi Nagar 1st to 4th Streets.