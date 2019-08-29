Usha Prasad’s book released in Chennai

Chennai: Padmashri awardee and Sangita Kalanidhi A Kanyakumari released Usha Prasad’s ‘The Anya-Svara in Bhasanga Raga‘ 19 August at Raaga Sudha Hall, Mylapore.

A press release said the first copy was received by Kalaimamani Madurai G S Mani. “R S Jayalakshmi and Sriram Parasuram spoke about the book and the effort put in by Usha Prasad to simplify the tough area of Carnatic musicology. Shriram also highlighted the fact that the author has archived the musical renderings of various artistes before arriving at her conclusions,” the release added.

GIRI managing director Sharada Prakash was present during the event. The programme concluded with a presentation by V Krupaa Lakshmi and troupe with special focus on Bhasanga Ragas.

The book is available for sale at all GIRI showrooms like the one at No. 36, Duraisamy Reddy Street, West Tambaram.

For details, contact 98414 45787 /72993 23334.