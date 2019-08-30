Concert for a cause

Chennai: Pioneer Music Gym presented The Crescendo’19 – a live orchestra music concert recently at The Music Academy in Chennai. The net proceeds from this music concert will be utilized to support Vidyarambam Trust’s endeavour to educate the under achieving children in the less privileged sections of the society. This is a sequel to the last year’s successful show concert and the net proceeds was donated to Madras Dyslexia association.

Pioneer Music Gym family consists of non-professional singers from different walks of life- doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, entrepreneurs, bankers, IT professionals, sports personalities, retired professionals and versatile home makers bound by a pure passion to sing and experience the joy of music. They are split in to 6 batches and they passionately come every weekend or weekday evenings to practice and perform once in a quarter for a noble cause.