Doosan Bobcat opens new plant at Gummudipoondi

Chennai: Doosan Bobcat India announced the inauguration and commencement of operation from its first manufacturing facility in Gummudipoondi. With a total investment of Rs 190 crores for the next five years, the factory is spread across an area of 21.6 acres and has an annual production capacity of 8000 units, said a press release. It is an integrated facility with fabrication, warehouse, assembly and paint shop, and will be initially manufacturing Backhoe Loaders designed and developed by the engineering team based in Chennai.

“This new facility will cater to the increasing demand for Backhoe Loader to support the development of India’s infrastructure and construction segment. India is one of the key markets for Doosan Bobcat to maintain the Global Leadership in Compact Segment,” said CEO of Doosan Bobcat Inc, Scott Park. “This facility represents our long-term commitment to Indian customers, employees and business associates in the nation through the development of vendors, promotion of local part procurement, technology transfer and export.”