Four Points Mahabs Express: A shuttle to discover Mahabalipuram

Chennai: Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre introduces ‘Four Points Mahabs Express’ – a shuttle service to discover the true beauty of Mahabalipuram and its beach, exclusively for the in-house guests. Located on the East Coast Road (ECR), the hotel is close to the seaside and historical monuments of the town, the Four Points is now on four wheels that connects four exotic and historical places of Mahabalipuram capturing fun elements such as good food, water rides and shopping experiences.

The shuttle service starts at 9:30 am from Four Points Mahabalipuram in the morning and covers places like – The Five Rathas, which is the rock-cut temples shaped in different styles; The Shore Temple that overlooks the shore of the Bay of Bengal; Krishna’s Butter Ball – a huge boulder near the Ganesha Ratha is popularly known as Krishna’s butterball. The fourth destination is Polaris, an adventurous ATV sports center that has on off-road track and fun filled boat rides, catamaran rides and Jet Ski in Sea. Market vice president, South India and Sri Lanka, Marriott International Ranju Alex said, ‘Our new initiative, the beach shuttle is a unique service offered exclusively to our in-house-guests at Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort.’