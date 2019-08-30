Global top-2 TV Corporation, TCL completes three years

Chennai: Global top-2 TV Corporation, TCL completed three years in India. A press release said, it will celebrate the milestone with offers till 31 August, exclusive to Indian customers from trade partners, Amazon, and national retail chains.

Commenting on the anniversary special, TCL India Country manager, Mike Chen said, “We have had a successful run in India, growing from a mere 1.7 per cent of market share to 5.3 per cent in just six months. Having earned a mindshare in the industry with our formidable range of Google-certified Smart TVs, we have now also ventured into other Smart Home appliances like AC, washing machine, and refrigerator. We owe this success to our loyal fan base who elevated our status from a low-priced Smart TV brand to a technology leader in India’s market for consumer durables.”