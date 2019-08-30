Hockey: Confident India will qualify for Tokyo Olympics, says Pillay

Mumbai: Insisting that India is currently at par with other leading hockey playing nations, four-time Olympian Dhanraj Pillay says he is confident of the national team’s qualification for next year’s Tokyo Games.

The draw to determine the matches of the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be held on 9 September at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It will be conducted by FIH CEO Thierry Weil and will be streamed live on the FIH Facebook page. 14 men’s and 14 women’s teams, including India, will be involved in the draw.