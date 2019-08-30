Kabir makes his digital debut in ‘Kiska Hoga Thinkistan’

Chennai: Kabir Bedi is well know as the villain in Khoon Bhari Maang or as General Bakshi in Main Hoon Na. Now the actor, presenter and voice over artiste is all set to make his digital debut next month. He will be seen playing a crucial role in MX Player’s ‘Kiska Hoga Thinkistan‘(Season 2).

Talking about his debut and character, Kabir says, ‘I initially came to Bombay to become a filmmaker, and I worked in advertising for five years. The story for this web series brought back many memories. I play the owner of the ad agency whose way of dealing with crisis’ is compelling. For me, it’s been a wonderful guest appearance in the digital space.’

While season one of MX Player’s ‘Thinkistan’ gave you a sneak peek into the world of advertising, ‘Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2’ offers viewers high octane drama, politics and interpersonal rivalry that goes on inside the four walls of the agency. The 12 episodic series is directed by N Padmakumar and stars Naveen Kasturia, Shravan Reddy, Mandira Bedi, Vasuki Sunkavelli and Satyadeep Mishra amongst others. Stream into MX Player to watch Kabir Bedi’s magic in ‘Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2’ on 6 September for free.