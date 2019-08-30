New health warning in tobacco products

Chennai: Chennai-based Consumers Association of India and Consumer VOICE, New Delhi, have welcomed the Health Ministry’s decision of new set of health warnings on all tobacco products that is expected to be in implementation from 1 September.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the rules dated 3 April, 2018, ‘Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Second Amendment Rules, 2018’. The amended rules are applicable with effect from 1 September, 2018.

During the rotation period, two images of specified health warnings as specified in the schedule shall be displayed on all tobacco product packages and the image would be rotated by a new set of images after the completion of 12 months from the date of commencement of first image.

The first image of the said notification came into effect from 1 September, 2018 and as such all tobacco products manufactured or packaged or imported on or after 1 September, 2019 shall display Image-2, read the notification.

Interestingly, quit-line services (1800 11 2356) has also been made part of the representation to give access to counselling services.

Consumers Association of India managing trustee K Ramachandran said, “In a country like India, where people use several languages and dialects, the pictorial warning transcend the language and, in many cases, also the illiteracy barrier. Quit-line number is a better way of quitting tobacco addiction, and effective prevention for younger generation who initiate tobacco use.”