Chennai: Actress Regina Cassandra will be playing a pivotal role in Vishal’s next Irumbuthirai 2, which will be directed by PS Mithran. Sources say that her character will be meaty in the film.

The film is the sequel to 2018 hit techno thriller, Irumbu Thirai, which went on to make the cash registers ring at the box office. It had Arjun and Samantha in pivotal roles. Regina was last seen in Seven. Shot to fame with Maanagaram, Regina has done a few Tamil and Telugu films so far.