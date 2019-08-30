Review: ‘Sixer’ – Fun is the word

Chennai: Imagine suffering from night blindness. Everyday post 6 pm, a person’s vision blurs and disorients, making it difficult to do any task. This is what Aadhi portrayed by Vaibhav Reddy suffers from in the new romantic comedy, Sixer.

Directed by newbie, Chachi, the movie has Pallak Lalwani, Sathish, Illavarasu and Radha Ravi in vital roles.

The story is about Aadhi, a site engineer who suffers from night blindness and the consequences he faces. He gets involved in a protest against a powerful politician. Aadhi has no clue that he is part of the protest, thanks to his bad vision. The entire scenario at Besant Nagar beach and his face-off with the politician’s henchmen are hilarious. Here, Aadhi comes across Krithika (Pallak Lalwani), a TV journalist who covers the protest. Predictably, the movie takes a romantic turn.

The plot then revolves around how Aadhi with the aid of his parents and loyal friend (played by Sathish) support him with his visual challenges. The climax is pretty much the same which floods most Tamil commercial entertainers; there is a wedding scene as we witness villain and his cronies sketch a plan to halt the occasion. Naturally, it ends with plenty of fistfights and laughter.

Vaibhav is tailored fit for the role. He charms with his innocence. Likewise, Sathish packs the role as a humorous buddy. Every time, Aadhi is caught post 6 pm, it is Sathish who helps him. There is a situation where Aadhi enters a toilet of a restaurant in search of food. Through video call, his friend guides him out! Also, Pallak Lalwani is a star to watch. Though we get to see only a few minutes of her role as in a journalist persona, her character eventually changes as a woman in deep love in the rest of the film. Other stars, Radha Ravi and Illavarasu are fun to watch in their role as dad to Krithika and Aadhi, respectively. Despite using cliched plot elements, Sixer nevertheless entertains you. After all, that’s what commercial film is made for.