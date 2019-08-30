SIDBI signs MoU with Wadhwani Foundation

Chennai: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wadhwani Foundation’s National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN) to extend mentoring support to existing awardees of SIDBI ET India MSE Awards and Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) identified from different regions by SIDBI or its associates from pan India.

Chairman and managing director of SIDBI, Mohammad Mustafa said, “The partnership will be useful for MSEs in a structured way leveraging the presence and global experience of Wadhwani Foundation for MSEs mentorship and growth. SIDBI ET India MSE Award winners will also benefit from this initiative as they would be offered mentorship as a reward.”