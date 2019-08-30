Six held for robbery on trains in Chennai

Chennai: A special team of Railway Police arrested six persons who were allegedly involved in chain and mobile phone snatching on electric trains in the city.

Recently, a victim of chain snatching Vasantha Ramamurthy requested the Government Railway Police (GRP) and ADGP Railways, Sylendra Babu to speed up the investigation of her case.

Following this, a special team was formed including IG Vanitha, Superintendent Maheswaran and Deputy Superintendent Murugan. The team arrested three persons identified as Balasarai (43), Gowtham Das (42) and Sumit Pattabi (21) for chain snatching.

Police said, three others identified as Sankaral Aggarwal, Gopal Modi and Ratho Shyamrai were arrested for mobile phone snatching. The men, who are natives of West Bengal, were arrested while they were on the platform at Central Station waiting for a train to their native.

The men confessed that they had carried out snatching at St Thomas Mount and Pallavaram stations. They used attention diversion tactic to carry out the thefts. The gang said they were planning to return to their native and split the stolen items equally among them. Police seized four sovereigns of gold and five mobile phones from them.