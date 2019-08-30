TANKER opens 8th dialysis unit in Chennai

Chennai: TANKER (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation started in June 1993 with the aim of helping under-privileged patients with kidney disease by giving subsidised and free dialysis has opened its 8th dialysis unit at Urban Community Health Centre – Zone 14 (a 100 bedded hospital), 4th Floor, School Road, Perungudi, Thursday.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inaugurated the facility in presence of Deputy Commissioner (Health) P Madhusudhan Reddy, City Health Officer, Dr Senthilnathan and TANKER Foundation managing trustee Latha Kumaraswami, a press release.

TANKER runs seven dialysis units along with the help of many Rotary Clubs, Round Table Clubs, Free Mason Lodges, Lions Clubs, Arogya Trust, RVS Group and many valuable well wishers. Two of these units are run along with the Greater Chennai Corporation namely Corporation PHC, Nungambakkam and Corporation UPHC, Retteri. TANKER hopes to open four more units with Greater Chennai Corporation along with Rotary and Free Masons, the release said.