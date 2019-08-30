Three-year-old killed in fire mishap at Avadi

Chennai: A three-year-old boy died after a thatched hut under which he was sleeping caught fire near Avadi Thursday.

The deceased was identified as P Dinesh, son of Pachayappan and Manju. The hut was erected for the family to stay as they were constructing a house in Kollumedu near Avadi.

The incident happened when Manju went to pick up her elder son Thuraiarasan (5) from school.

It is suspected the sparks from overhead power cables due to friction could have fallen on the roof triggering the fire. It soon spread through the entire hut.

Shocked neighbours tried to put out the fire but in vain. The LPG cylinder kept in the hut also is said to have blasted, killing Dinesh who was asleep. On information, Avadi fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire.