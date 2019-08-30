Vijay qualifies for VAP semi-finals

Chennai: Vijay CC qualified for the semi-finals of the VA Parthasarathy Memorial One-Day tournament here after an all-round effort helped them score an 18-run success over Grand Slam.

In another match, R Sanjay Yadav (5/34) picked up a five-wicket haul to power Alwarpet into the semi-finals with a 37-run victory over Young Stars. Globe Trotters is the other team to progress from Group B. In a dead rubber, S Aravind (96 not out and five for 32) shone with both bat and ball as Swaraj defeated Nelson by eight wickets.

Brief scores: Group A: Vijay 218 for 7 in 50 overs (KB Arun Karthick 42, J Kousik 44, M Shahrukh Khan 42*) beat Grand Slam 200 in 49.1 overs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 97, Rahil Shah 3/41, R Sai Kishore 3/42); Points: Vijay 4(12); Grand Slam 0 (12);

India Pistons drew with Jolly Rovers (Match abandoned without a ball being bowled at 12.30 pm, due to wet outfield); Points: Pistons 2(8); Rovers 2(6);

MRC ‘A’ 288 for 5 in 50 overs (NS Chaturved 104, S Arun 65, M Affan Khader 65) beat AG’s Office 204 for 9 in 50 overs (S Parameeswaran 60, M Ashwin 4/36); Points: MRC ‘A’ 4(18); AG 0(4);

Group B: Globe Trotters 284 for 8 in 50 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 90, S Aniruda 47, K. Mukunth 61, Anukul Roy 41, Akshay V Srinivasan 3/41) beat MCC 249 for 9 in 50 overs (M Vijay Kumar 40, Akshay V Srinivasan 61, M Anton Andrew Subikshan 49, Maan K Bafna 3/33); Points: GT 4(16); MCC 0(4);

Nelson 156 in 43.2 overs (U Sasidev 50, S Aravind 5/32) lost to Swaraj 157 for 2 in 31.2 overs (S Aravind 96*, A Venkatesh 41*); Points: Swaraj 4(8); Nelson 0 (6);

Alwarpet 282 for 6 in 50 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 55, R Kavin 64, P Shijit Chandran 49, R Sanjay Yadav 54, R Rohit 4/71) beat Young Stars 245 in 47.1 overs (U Vishal 76*, R Rohit 42, R Sanjay Yadav 5/34); Points: Alwarpet 4(16); Young Stars 0(10).