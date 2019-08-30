Vishal’s fiancee ends break-up rumours

Chennai: There were reports in a section of press that actor Vishal’s wedding with Telugu star Anisha has been called off. The latter had reportedly deleted their engagements pictures in her Instagram account. However, she chose to put an end to all rumours stating that all is well.

Vishal turned 43 yesterday. Wishes poured to him from all quarters with photos and videos. Sharing a photo of her with Vishal, Anisha wrote in her social media account, “Happy Birthday, Star 🙂 You were born to shine. Forever will I cherish your beauty and being. Greatness is coming your way, dear one, I have faith. #Love Always (sic).” Going by the post, it looks like the couple has sorted out things between them and the wedding is all set to take place in October.