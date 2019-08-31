Anirudh, Imman & SK come together

Chennai: For Sivakarthikeyan starrer Namma Veetu Pillai, music composer Anirudh has crooned a song composed by D Imman. The highlight is that it has been penned by Sivakarthikeyan himself. The movie, directed by Pandiraj, who is reuniting with the actor for the third time after Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga.

Namma Veetu Pillai is a rural-based family drama. Sivakarthikeyan is paired opposite Thupparivalan fame actress Anu Emmanuel while the ensemble supporting cast includes actors Aishwarya Rajesh Natty, Soori, Bharathiraja, Archana, Yogi Babu, Meera Mitun and others. Brother-sister bonding forms the crux of the movie. The makers are eyeing for a September release.