Boat found abandoned on TN islet; police launch search

Ramanathapuram: Amid security alert on intrusion of terror suspects into Tamilnadu, the Coastal Security Group (CSG) on Friday seized an abandoned boat on a remote islet near here and launched a search operation to find out if any foreigner had intruded.

Following a tip-off, the CSG personnel at Mandapam reached the islet locally known as Kutti Theevu and found the fibre boat without an engine and handed it to the Customs authorities, said the district police.

The search operation led by CSG personnel was launched to check if any foreigner had intruded into Tamilnadu using the abandoned boat, the police said. Tamilnadu, including its lengthy coastline, was brought under heightened vigil following intelligence inputs about the possibility of intrusion of terror suspects into the State by sea.