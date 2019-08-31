CFC bid farewell to midfielder Fernandes

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC confirmed the departure of midfielder Francisco Fernandes from the club. The 33-year-old Goan bids adieu as an Indian Super League title winner, having lifted the trophy with CFC in the 2017-18 season.

Francis made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions for CFC over the two years, and was a versatile presence across midfield. The former India international brought bags of experience to the table, and was a worthy option for Head Coach John Gregory to have at his disposal.

“Francis is a terrific professional and I have to admit that he’s always been one of my favourites. He was an absolute delight to work with over the two seasons he spent with us. Frankie, as I like to call him, was integral to our title triumph and his experience was extremely valuable to us both on and off the pitch, with the younger players especially learning a lot from him. We wish him and his family the very best for the future,” said the Chennaiyin gaffer in a heartfelt parting message to Francis.