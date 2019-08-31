Deepak Kumar misses Olympic quota

Rio de Janeiro: India’s Deepak Kumar was left to rue a poor start after finishing seventh to miss out on an Olympic quota in the men’s 10m air rifle event of the World Cup here on Friday.

Needing to finish above any one of two competitors to secure India’s ninth Tokyo Olympic quota place, Deepak could not make the cut after making the finals.

Earlier, Deepak had bagged the eighth and final qualifying spot with a brilliant finish at the end, which gave him a score of 627.9 after 60 qualifying shots.